How to Watch Texas vs. Miami (FL) on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:16 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
An Elite Eight battle features the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (29-8) playing against the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (28-7) on Sunday at T-Mobile Center. This NCAA Tournament matchup tips off at 5:05 PM.
Texas vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS
Texas Stats Insights
- This season, the Longhorns have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Hurricanes' opponents have made.
- Texas is 19-4 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
- The Longhorns are the 163rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hurricanes rank 126th.
- The Longhorns score 77.9 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 71.7 the Hurricanes allow.
- When Texas totals more than 71.7 points, it is 19-5.
Miami (FL) Stats Insights
- The Hurricanes' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Longhorns have given up to their opponents (42.1%).
- This season, Miami (FL) has a 21-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.1% from the field.
- The Hurricanes are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Longhorns sit at 178th.
- The Hurricanes score an average of 79.4 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 67.3 the Longhorns allow.
- Miami (FL) is 19-3 when allowing fewer than 77.9 points.
Texas Home & Away Comparison
- Texas is scoring 84.8 points per game at home. In away games, it is averaging 69.4 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Longhorns are ceding 67.4 points per game in home games. In away games, they are allowing 72.
- When playing at home, Texas is averaging 1.8 more three-pointers per game (8.1) than in away games (6.3). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to on the road (31.8%).
Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison
- At home Miami (FL) is scoring 83.4 points per game, 8.2 more than it is averaging on the road (75.2).
- The Hurricanes are giving up more points at home (72.9 per game) than on the road (69).
- At home, Miami (FL) drains 8.3 triples per game, 1.1 more than it averages away (7.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.3%) than on the road (35.3%).
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/16/2023
|Colgate
|W 81-61
|Wells Fargo Arena
|3/18/2023
|Penn State
|W 71-66
|Wells Fargo Arena
|3/24/2023
|Xavier
|W 83-71
|T-Mobile Center
|3/26/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|T-Mobile Center
Miami (FL) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/17/2023
|Drake
|W 63-56
|MVP Arena
|3/19/2023
|Indiana
|W 85-69
|MVP Arena
|3/24/2023
|Houston
|W 89-75
|T-Mobile Center
|3/26/2023
|Texas
|-
|T-Mobile Center
