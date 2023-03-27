The Anaheim Ducks (23-40-10) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they square off against the Colorado Avalanche (43-23-6) at home on Monday, March 27 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SN1, BSW, and ALT2.

Avalanche vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+, SN1, BSW, and ALT2 Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-250) Ducks (+210) 6.5

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have been favored on the moneyline 51 times this season, and have gone 31-20 in those games.

Colorado is 10-2 (winning 83.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

Colorado's 72 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 27 times.

Avalanche vs. Ducks Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 234 (15th) Goals 186 (31st) 197 (5th) Goals Allowed 294 (32nd) 58 (5th) Power Play Goals 34 (28th) 46 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 66 (30th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

Colorado hit the over in four of its last 10 games.

The Avalanche and their opponents combined for an average of 6.5 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Avalanche's goals per game average is 1.4 higher than their season-long average.

The Avalanche are ranked 15th in the league with 234 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

The Avalanche are ranked fifth in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 197 total goals (2.7 per game).

The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +37.

