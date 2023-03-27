Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his Denver Nuggets teammates face off versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday at 9:30 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 129-106 win over the Bucks, Caldwell-Pope had 11 points and eight rebounds.

We're going to break down Caldwell-Pope's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.0 8.4 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 2.5 Assists 2.5 2.5 2.8 PRA -- 16.3 13.7 PR 11.5 13.8 10.9 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.0



Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the 76ers

Caldwell-Pope is responsible for taking 9.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.4 per game.

Caldwell-Pope is averaging 4.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the 76ers have allowed 110.5 points per game, which is third-best in the league.

The 76ers are the third-ranked team in the league, giving up 41.2 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the 76ers have given up 23.7 per game, sixth in the NBA.

The 76ers are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 34 8 5 4 2 0 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.