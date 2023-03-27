Michael Porter Jr. will hope to make a difference for the Denver Nuggets on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Porter, in his most recent game (March 25 win against the Bucks) posted 19 points and seven rebounds.

Let's look at Porter's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.3 17.9 Rebounds 5.5 5.4 5.3 Assists -- 1.1 1.4 PRA 22.5 23.8 24.6 PR 21.5 22.7 23.2 3PM 2.5 3.0 3.3



Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 11.5% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 19.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.0 per game.

Porter's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.5.

Defensively, the 76ers are ranked third in the NBA, conceding 110.5 points per game.

On the boards, the 76ers are third in the league, allowing 41.2 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the 76ers are ranked sixth in the league, allowing 23.7 per game.

The 76ers give up 11.5 made 3-pointers per contest, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 29 20 6 0 5 0 0

