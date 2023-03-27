At Ball Arena on Monday, March 27, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (50-24) aim to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (49-25) at 9:30 PM ET. The game airs on NBA TV, ALT, and NBCS-PH.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. 76ers matchup in this article.

Nuggets vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, March 27, 2023

Monday, March 27, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and NBCS-PH

NBA TV, ALT, and NBCS-PH Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game with a +307 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.8 points per game (seventh in the NBA) and allow 112.7 per outing (11th in the league).

The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game, with a +349 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (14th in NBA) and allow 110.5 per contest (third in league).

These teams score a combined 232 points per game, 2.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams allow 223.2 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver is 40-32-2 ATS this season.

Philadelphia has put together a 43-31-0 record against the spread this season.

Nuggets and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +750 +330 - 76ers +1100 +475 -20000

