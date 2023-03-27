The Denver Nuggets (50-24) are 5.5-point favorites as they try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (49-25) on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and NBCS-PH. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5.

Nuggets vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV, ALT, and NBCS-PH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -5.5 228.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 228.5 points 38 times.

Denver has an average point total of 229.5 in its games this year, 1.0 more point than this matchup's over/under.

The Nuggets are 41-33-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Denver has been favored 57 times and won 42, or 73.7%, of those games.

This season, Denver has won 28 of its 33 games, or 84.8%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Nuggets vs 76ers Total Facts Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 38 51.4% 116.8 232 112.7 223.2 230.2 76ers 31 41.9% 115.2 232 110.5 223.2 223.8

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

The Nuggets have gone over the total in four of their last 10 outings.

Against the spread, Denver has performed better when playing at home, covering 23 times in 37 home games, and 18 times in 37 road games.

The Nuggets score 6.3 more points per game (116.8) than the 76ers allow (110.5).

Denver is 36-16 against the spread and 45-7 overall when scoring more than 110.5 points.

Nuggets vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Nuggets and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 41-33 23-15 35-39 76ers 43-31 1-1 42-32

Nuggets vs. 76ers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Nuggets 76ers 116.8 Points Scored (PG) 115.2 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 36-16 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 31-11 45-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 37-5 112.7 Points Allowed (PG) 110.5 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 33-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 37-14 38-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-13

