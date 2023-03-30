Aaron Gordon and his Denver Nuggets teammates face the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 116-111 win over the 76ers, Gordon had 12 points and two steals.

In this article we will dive into Gordon's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 16.3 13.4 Rebounds 6.5 6.5 4.9 Assists 2.5 2.9 2.4 PRA 24.5 25.7 20.7 PR 21.5 22.8 18.3 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.7



Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, he's put up 10.7% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.0 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 6.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

Gordon's opponents, the Pelicans, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 102.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.4.

The Pelicans allow 112.5 points per game, seventh-ranked in the league.

The Pelicans are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 41.8 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans are 10th in the NBA, conceding 24.8 per game.

Conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest, the Pelicans are the 13th-ranked squad in the league.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/31/2023 36 15 6 6 1 0 0 1/24/2023 24 11 4 3 1 1 0 12/4/2022 37 19 8 0 1 0 0

