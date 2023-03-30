C.J. Cron and his Colorado Rockies hit the field for Opening Day versus Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres on March 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Cron? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

C.J. Cron At The Plate (2022)

Cron registered 148 hits and slugged .468.

Among qualified batters last season, he ranked 66th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 73rd and he was 28th in slugging.

Cron got a hit in 66.0% of his 150 games last season, with multiple hits in 26.0% of those games.

He hit a long ball in 17.3% of his games last year (26 of 150), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.3% of his 150 games a year ago, Cron picked up an RBI (62 times). He also had 23 games with multiple RBIs (15.3%), and three or more RBIs in nine games.

He scored a run in 63 of 150 games last season, with multiple runs in 14 of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 73 GP 77 .302 AVG .214 .364 OBP .281 .601 SLG .340 38 XBH 22 22 HR 7 75 RBI 27 74/27 K/BB 90/22 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)