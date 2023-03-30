The Colorado Rockies and Elehuris Montero battle Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres on Opening Day at PETCO Park, March 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate (2022)

  • Montero hit .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.
  • In 56.6% of his 53 games last season, Montero got a hit. He also had 11 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • In five of 53 games last year, he homered (9.4%). He went deep in 3.2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Montero picked up an RBI in 13 out of 53 games last year (24.5%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (7.5%).
  • He scored in 18 of 53 games last year (34.0%), including three multi-run games (5.7%).

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
23 GP 27
.277 AVG .194
.326 OBP .219
.530 SLG .333
11 XBH 10
5 HR 1
13 RBI 7
26/6 K/BB 34/2
0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Snell takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Padres.
  • The 30-year-old southpaw started and threw five innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • In 24 games last season he put together an 8-10 record and had a 3.45 ERA and a 1.211 WHIP.
