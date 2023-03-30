Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:57 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies and Elehuris Montero battle Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres on Opening Day at PETCO Park, March 30 at 9:40 PM ET.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate (2022)
- Montero hit .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.
- In 56.6% of his 53 games last season, Montero got a hit. He also had 11 multi-hit games in 2022.
- In five of 53 games last year, he homered (9.4%). He went deep in 3.2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Montero picked up an RBI in 13 out of 53 games last year (24.5%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (7.5%).
- He scored in 18 of 53 games last year (34.0%), including three multi-run games (5.7%).
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|.277
|AVG
|.194
|.326
|OBP
|.219
|.530
|SLG
|.333
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|7
|26/6
|K/BB
|34/2
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Snell takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Padres.
- The 30-year-old southpaw started and threw five innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- In 24 games last season he put together an 8-10 record and had a 3.45 ERA and a 1.211 WHIP.
