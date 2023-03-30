The Colorado Rockies and Elehuris Montero battle Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres on Opening Day at PETCO Park, March 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

Elehuris Montero At The Plate (2022)

Montero hit .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.

In 56.6% of his 53 games last season, Montero got a hit. He also had 11 multi-hit games in 2022.

In five of 53 games last year, he homered (9.4%). He went deep in 3.2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Montero picked up an RBI in 13 out of 53 games last year (24.5%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (7.5%).

He scored in 18 of 53 games last year (34.0%), including three multi-run games (5.7%).

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 23 GP 27 .277 AVG .194 .326 OBP .219 .530 SLG .333 11 XBH 10 5 HR 1 13 RBI 7 26/6 K/BB 34/2 0 SB 0

