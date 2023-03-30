Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:57 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies take the field for Opening Day versus Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres on March 30 at 9:40 PM ET.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jurickson Profar At The Plate (2022)
- Profar had an on-base percentage of .331 while batting .243.
- Profar picked up a base hit in 103 out of 164 games last year (62.8%), with multiple hits in 37 of them (22.6%).
- He hit a home run in 9.8% of his games in 2022 (16 of 164), including 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Profar picked up an RBI in 41 of 164 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 15 of them. He drove in three or more runs in six games.
- He scored a run in 69 of his 164 games a season ago (42.1%), with more than one run scored 16 times (9.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|73
|.251
|AVG
|.236
|.345
|OBP
|.318
|.419
|SLG
|.365
|27
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|31
|46/38
|K/BB
|57/35
|2
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Snell will make his first start of the season for the Padres.
- The 30-year-old lefty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he started and went five innings.
- Last season he finished with an 8-10 record, a 3.45 ERA and a 1.211 WHIP over his 24 games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.