Rockies Injury List Today - April 7
The Colorado Rockies (3-4) currently have eight players that have been placed on the IL. Their upcoming matchup against the Washington Nationals (1-6) starts at 8:40 PM ET on Friday, April 7 at Coors Field.
Rockies Injuries
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|2023 Stats
|Sean Bouchard
|60 Day Injury List
|Biceps
|-
|Randal Grichuk
|10 Day Injury List
|Hernia
|-
|Antonio Senzatela
|15 Day Injury List
|Knee
|-
|Tyler Kinley
|60 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
|Brendan Rodgers
|60 Day Injury List
|Shoulder
|-
|Lucas Gilbreath
|60 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
|Daniel Bard
|15 Day Injury List
|Anxiety
|-
|Ryan Rolison
|60 Day Injury List
|Shoulder
|-
Rockies Next Game
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Run Line
|Total Runs
|Rockies
|-120
|+100
|COL -1.5
|11.5
Rockies vs. Nationals Player Performance - April 6
The Rockies return to the diamond after taking down the Nationals by a score of 1-0 on Thursday. In the win, they outhit Washington 9-6.
|Name
|Position
|Game Stats
|Kyle Freeland
|SP
|6 2/3 IP, 0 R, 4 H, 5 K, 2 BB
|Kris Bryant
|RF
|2-for-4, 2B, RBI
|Elehuris Montero
|3B
|3-for-4
|Ezequiel Tovar
|SS
|1-for-3, 2B
|Charlie Blackmon
|RF
|0-for-3, BB
|Elias Díaz
|C
|1-for-4
