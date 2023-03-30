Yonathan Daza Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:56 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yonathan Daza and his Colorado Rockies hit the field on Opening Day against Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres on March 30 at 9:40 PM ET.
Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yonathan Daza? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Yonathan Daza At The Plate (2022)
- Daza hit .301 with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 26 walks.
- Daza got a hit in 74 of 113 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 35 of those games.
- He hit a long ball in two of 113 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Daza drove in a run in 24 games last season out 113 (21.2%), including six multi-RBI outings (5.3%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- In 46 of 113 games last season (40.7%) he touched home plate, and in nine of those games (8.0%) he scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|53
|.316
|AVG
|.289
|.373
|OBP
|.327
|.409
|SLG
|.363
|13
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|13
|25/15
|K/BB
|33/11
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres surrendered 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Snell will start for the Padres, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the 30-year-old lefty, started and went five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Last season he put together an 8-10 record, a 3.45 ERA and a 1.211 WHIP over his 24 games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.