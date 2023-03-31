Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 3-for-5 with a double in his last game, Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres (who will start Nick Martinez) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the Padres.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate (2022)
- Blackmon hit .264 with 22 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks.
- In 70.4% of his games last year (95 of 135), Blackmon got a base hit, and in 33 of those games (24.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Including the 135 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a home run in 15 of them (11.1%), hitting a home run in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Blackmon drove in a run in 56 out of 135 games last year (41.5%), with two or more RBIz in 18 of those contests (13.3%).
- In 35.6% of his games last season (48 of 135), he touched home plate at least one time, and in 12 (8.9%) he scored two or more runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|64
|.284
|AVG
|.241
|.343
|OBP
|.291
|.456
|SLG
|.376
|27
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|7
|42
|RBI
|36
|54/22
|K/BB
|55/14
|0
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|65
|55 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (61.5%)
|18 (25.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|15 (23.1%)
|32 (45.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (24.6%)
|9 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (9.2%)
|31 (44.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (38.5%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Padres pitching staff was fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
- Martinez starts for the first time this season for the Padres.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 22, the 32-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went three scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- In his 47 appearances last season he put together a 4-4 record, had a 3.47 ERA, and a 1.288 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.