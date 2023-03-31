The Colorado Rockies and Elias Diaz, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Elias Díaz At The Plate (2022)

Diaz hit .228 with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 25 walks.

Diaz got a hit in 54.3% of his 105 games last season, with multiple hits in 19.0% of them.

He homered in eight games a year ago (out of 105 opportunities, 7.6%), leaving the ballpark in 2.4% of his trips to home plate.

Diaz picked up an RBI in 28 of 105 games last season (26.7%), including 11 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (10.5%). He had three or more RBIs in eight games.

He touched home plate in 24 of 105 games last season, with multiple runs in five of those games.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 52 .270 AVG .186 .312 OBP .251 .471 SLG .266 20 XBH 9 7 HR 2 34 RBI 17 34/10 K/BB 48/15 0 SB 0 Home Away 51 GP 54 30 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (50.0%) 14 (27.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (11.1%) 15 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (16.7%) 6 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.7%) 18 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (18.5%)

