Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:26 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Harold Castro, who went 1-for-5 last time out, take on Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Padres.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Harold Castro At The Plate (2022)
- Castro hit .271 with 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks.
- In 71 of 120 games last season (59.2%) Castro had at least one hit, and in 27 of those contests (22.5%) he picked up two or more.
- Including the 120 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in six of them (5.0%), leaving the yard in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Castro picked up an RBI in 28 of 120 games last season (23.3%), including 14 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (11.7%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
- In 31 of 120 games last year (25.8%) he scored, and in six of those games (5.0%) he scored more than once.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|59
|.295
|AVG
|.249
|.321
|OBP
|.283
|.396
|SLG
|.366
|16
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|26
|34/7
|K/BB
|45/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|60
|38 (63.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|33 (55.0%)
|15 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (20.0%)
|19 (31.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (20.0%)
|2 (3.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (6.7%)
|13 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (25.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Martinez will make his first start of the season for the Padres.
- The 32-year-old right-hander last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he came on in relief and went three scoreless innings.
- In his 47 appearances last season he finished with a 3.47 ERA and a 1.288 WHIP, compiling a 4-4 record.
