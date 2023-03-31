The Phoenix Suns (41-35), on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Footprint Center, will look to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Denver Nuggets (51-25). This matchup is at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSAZ, and ALT.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup in this article.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSAZ, and ALT

NBA TV, BSAZ, and ALT Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns have a +147 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.9 points per game. They're putting up 113.6 points per game to rank 17th in the league and are giving up 111.7 per contest to rank fifth in the NBA.

The Nuggets have a +293 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.8 points per game. They're putting up 116.4 points per game, ninth in the league, and are allowing 112.6 per contest to rank 10th in the NBA.

These teams score 230 points per game combined, 2.5 more than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 224.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Phoenix has compiled a 39-36-1 ATS record so far this year.

Denver has put together a 40-34-2 ATS record so far this year.

Nuggets and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +800 +340 - Suns +450 +220 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Nuggets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.