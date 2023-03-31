The Denver Nuggets (51-25) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report, including Nikola Jokic, as they ready for a Friday, March 31 game against the Phoenix Suns (41-35) at Footprint Center, which tips at 10:30 PM ET.

The Nuggets head into this contest after a 107-88 loss to the Pelicans on Thursday. The Nuggets got a team-leading 21 points from Jamal Murray in the loss.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Calf 24.9 11.9 9.9 Jack White SF Out Health And Safety Protocols 1.2 0.6 0.2

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Kevin Durant: Questionable (Ankle)

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV, BSAZ, and ALT

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets put up just 4.7 more points per game (116.4) than the Suns allow their opponents to score (111.7).

When it scores more than 111.7 points, Denver is 46-6.

While the Nuggets are putting up 116.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, amassing 113.8 points per contest.

Denver connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Nuggets average 117.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (first in league), and allow 113.3 points per 100 possessions (19th in NBA).

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -10 227.5

