The Phoenix Suns (41-35) host the Denver Nuggets (51-25) after winning three straight home games. The Suns are heavy favorites by 10 points in the contest, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSAZ, and ALT

NBA TV, BSAZ, and ALT Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 10)

Nuggets (+ 10) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



The Nuggets sport a 40-34-2 ATS record this season compared to the 38-35-3 mark from the Suns.

When the spread is set as 10 or more this season, Phoenix (6-3) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (66.7%) than Denver (2-0) does as the underdog (100%).

Denver and its opponents have gone over the over/under 46.1% of the time this season (35 out of 76). That's less often than Phoenix and its opponents have (36 out of 76).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Suns are 32-14, while the Nuggets are 8-9 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Nuggets Performance Insights

Denver is ninth in the NBA in points scored (116.4 per game) and 10th in points conceded (112.6).

At 29.2 assists per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league.

Beyond the arc, the Nuggets are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are second-best in 3-point percentage at 38.6%.

Denver takes 36.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.5% of Denver's baskets are 3-pointers, and 72.5% are 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.