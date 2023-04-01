How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having taken three straight away from home, the Dallas Stars play at the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.
ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX will show this Avalanche versus Stars game.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Avalanche vs. Stars Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/4/2023
|Stars
|Avalanche
|7-3 DAL
|11/26/2022
|Avalanche
|Stars
|4-1 COL
|11/21/2022
|Stars
|Avalanche
|3-2 (F/SO) COL
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche have conceded 202 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fourth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Avalanche's 241 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Avalanche are 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that span.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|63
|32
|63
|95
|36
|39
|44.7%
|Mikko Rantanen
|74
|48
|40
|88
|39
|53
|47.3%
|Cale Makar
|59
|17
|49
|66
|48
|50
|-
|J.T. Compher
|74
|16
|33
|49
|24
|26
|48.8%
|Artturi Lehkonen
|62
|20
|29
|49
|12
|24
|17.4%
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars' total of 204 goals given up (2.7 per game) is eighth in the NHL.
- The Stars are seventh in the league in scoring (257 goals, 3.4 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Stars have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|75
|42
|53
|95
|61
|58
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|75
|32
|40
|72
|44
|50
|59.8%
|Joe Pavelski
|75
|23
|46
|69
|50
|28
|53.6%
|Roope Hintz
|67
|34
|35
|69
|36
|24
|51.8%
|Miro Heiskanen
|72
|11
|54
|65
|55
|43
|-
