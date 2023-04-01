The Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate (2022)

  • Blackmon hit .264 with 22 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks.
  • Blackmon got a hit in 95 of 135 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 33 of those games.
  • He hit a long ball in 15 of 135 games in 2022 (11.1%), including 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 56 of 135 games last season (41.5%), Blackmon drove in a run, and 18 of those games (13.3%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in four contests.
  • He scored a run in 35.6% of his games last season (48 of 135), with more than one run on 12 occasions (8.9%).

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 64
.284 AVG .241
.343 OBP .291
.456 SLG .376
27 XBH 17
9 HR 7
42 RBI 36
54/22 K/BB 55/14
0 SB 4
Home Away
70 GP 65
55 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (61.5%)
18 (25.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (23.1%)
32 (45.7%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (24.6%)
9 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.2%)
31 (44.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (38.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Padres pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
  • The Padres allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Wacha starts for the first time this season for the Padres.
  • The 31-year-old righty started and threw four innings in his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Toronto Blue Jays.
  • Last season he finished with an 11-2 record, a 3.32 ERA and a 1.115 WHIP over his 23 games.
