As we enter the final round of the Valero Texas Open, Peter Malnati is in 55th place at +1.

Looking to wager on Peter Malnati at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Peter Malnati Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Malnati has shot under par four times, while also posting eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Malnati has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds.

Malnati has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

In his past five tournaments, Malnati has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 35 -5 279 0 15 1 2 $1.4M

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Malnati has one top-20 finish in his past seven appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 35th.

Malnati made the cut in four of his past seven entries in this event.

Malnati finished 41st in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) is set for 7,438 yards.

Golfers at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) have averaged a score of -2 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Malnati will take to the 7,438-yard course this week at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) after having played courses with an average length of 7,265 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Malnati's Last Time Out

Malnati was above average on the 10 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, averaging 2.9 strokes to finish in the 95th percentile of the field.

His 4.17-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Valspar Championship was poor, putting him in the 31st percentile of the field.

Malnati shot better than only 9% of the competitors at the Valspar Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Malnati recorded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

On the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Malnati did not have a bogey or worse (the field averaged 3.4).

Malnati carded fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 3.3 on the 18 par-4s at the Valspar Championship.

In that last tournament, Malnati's performance on the 18 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at six).

Malnati finished the Valspar Championship with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, less than the field's average, 4.3.

On the eight par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Malnati had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.3.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

+6600

All statistics in this article reflect Malnati's performance prior to the 2023 Valero Texas Open.

