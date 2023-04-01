The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (29-8) and No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (29-7) will both look to claim a place in the NCAA Tournament national championship game when they meet in the Final Four on Saturday at NRG Stadium, starting at 8:49 PM, airing on CBS.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: CBS

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

UConn has covered 25 times in 35 chances against the spread this season.

The Huskies and their opponents have combined to hit the over 20 out of 35 times this season.

Miami (FL) has compiled a 21-14-0 record against the spread this year.

A total of 17 Hurricanes games this year have hit the over.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: -125

-125 UConn's national championship odds (-125) place it best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only fourth-best.

The Huskies were +8000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to -125, which is the 55th-biggest change in the country.

UConn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 55.6%.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +475

+475 In terms of their national championship odds, the Hurricanes have experienced the 53rd-biggest change this season, improving from +10000 at the start to +475.

With odds of +475, Miami (FL) has been given a 17.4% chance of winning the national championship.

