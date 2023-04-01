After going 2-for-5 in his most recent game, Yonathan Daza and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres (who will start Michael Wacha) at 8:40 PM ET on Saturday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate (2022)

  • Daza hit .301 with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 26 walks.
  • Daza picked up a hit in 65.5% of his games last season (74 of 113), with more than one hit in 35 of them (31.0%).
  • He homered in two of 113 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Daza drove in a run in 21.2% of his games last season (24 of 113), with two or more RBIs in six of those contests (5.3%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • In 40.7% of his 113 games last season, he scored a run (46 times). He had nine games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.0%).

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
49 GP 53
.316 AVG .289
.373 OBP .327
.409 SLG .363
13 XBH 12
1 HR 1
21 RBI 13
25/15 K/BB 33/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
57 GP 56
34 (59.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (71.4%)
19 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (28.6%)
27 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (33.9%)
1 (1.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.8%)
13 (22.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (19.6%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Padres pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
  • The Padres allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Wacha will start for the Padres, his first this season.
  • The 31-year-old righty started and threw four innings in his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Toronto Blue Jays.
  • Over his 23 appearances last season he finished with an 11-2 record, had a 3.32 ERA, and a 1.115 WHIP.
