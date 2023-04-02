Brian Serven Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brian Serven makes his season debut when the Colorado Rockies battle the San Diego Padres and Seth Lugo at PETCO Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Brian Serven Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Brian Serven At The Plate (2022)
- Serven hit .203 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.
- Serven had a hit 26 times last year in 62 games (41.9%), including eight multi-hit games (12.9%).
- In five of 62 games last year, he left the yard (8.1%). He went deep in 2.9% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- In 14.5% of his games a year ago (nine of 62), Serven plated a run. In five of those games (8.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in one contest.
- He crossed home plate in 16 of his 62 games a season ago (25.8%), with more than one run scored three times (4.8%).
Brian Serven Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|26
|.250
|AVG
|.149
|.330
|OBP
|.176
|.480
|SLG
|.161
|10
|XBH
|1
|6
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|2
|18/11
|K/BB
|26/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|27
|17 (48.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (33.3%)
|5 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (11.1%)
|13 (37.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (11.1%)
|5 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (7.4%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Lugo starts for the first time this season for the Padres.
- The 33-year-old right-hander last appeared Sunday, Oct. 9 against the San Diego Padres, when he came on in relief and went scoreless two-thirds of an inning.
- Last season he compiled a 3-2 record, a 3.60 ERA and a 1.169 WHIP over his 62 games.
