Brian Serven makes his season debut when the Colorado Rockies battle the San Diego Padres and Seth Lugo at PETCO Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Brian Serven Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Brian Serven At The Plate (2022)

  • Serven hit .203 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.
  • Serven had a hit 26 times last year in 62 games (41.9%), including eight multi-hit games (12.9%).
  • In five of 62 games last year, he left the yard (8.1%). He went deep in 2.9% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • In 14.5% of his games a year ago (nine of 62), Serven plated a run. In five of those games (8.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in one contest.
  • He crossed home plate in 16 of his 62 games a season ago (25.8%), with more than one run scored three times (4.8%).

Brian Serven Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
32 GP 26
.250 AVG .149
.330 OBP .176
.480 SLG .161
10 XBH 1
6 HR 0
14 RBI 2
18/11 K/BB 26/2
0 SB 0
35 GP 27
17 (48.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (33.3%)
5 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (11.1%)
13 (37.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (11.1%)
5 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (7.4%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Lugo starts for the first time this season for the Padres.
  • The 33-year-old right-hander last appeared Sunday, Oct. 9 against the San Diego Padres, when he came on in relief and went scoreless two-thirds of an inning.
  • Last season he compiled a 3-2 record, a 3.60 ERA and a 1.169 WHIP over his 62 games.
