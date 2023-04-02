Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:24 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon, who went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI last time in action, take on Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate (2022)
- Blackmon hit .264 with 22 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks.
- Blackmon had a hit in 95 of 135 games last season, with multiple hits in 33 of those games.
- He homered in 11.1% of his games last year (15 of 135), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Blackmon drove in a run in 56 of 135 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 18 of them. He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- He touched home plate in 48 of 135 games last year, with multiple runs in 12 of those games.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|64
|.284
|AVG
|.241
|.343
|OBP
|.291
|.456
|SLG
|.376
|27
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|7
|42
|RBI
|36
|54/22
|K/BB
|55/14
|0
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|65
|55 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (61.5%)
|18 (25.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|15 (23.1%)
|32 (45.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (24.6%)
|9 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (9.2%)
|31 (44.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (38.5%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
- Lugo will start for the Padres, his first of the season.
- The 33-year-old righty last appeared Sunday, Oct. 9 against the San Diego Padres, when he came on in relief and went scoreless two-thirds of an inning.
- In 62 games last season he put together a 3-2 record and had a 3.60 ERA and a 1.169 WHIP.
