Mike Moustakas -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on April 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Moustakas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mike Moustakas At The Plate (2022)

  • Moustakas hit .214 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
  • In 55.1% of his 78 games last season, Moustakas had a hit. He also had 11 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He homered in six of 78 games in 2022 (7.7%), including 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Moustakas picked up an RBI in 21 games last season out 78 (26.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.1%).
  • In 26 of 78 games last year (33.3%) he touched home plate, and in four of those games (5.1%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
38 GP 39
.171 AVG .248
.293 OBP .296
.261 SLG .411
6 XBH 13
2 HR 5
9 RBI 16
42/16 K/BB 33/8
1 SB 1
Home Away
38 GP 40
16 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (67.5%)
3 (7.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (20.0%)
12 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (35.0%)
2 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (10.0%)
8 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (32.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
  • Lugo gets the call to start for the Padres, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 9, the 33-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the San Diego Padres.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.60 ERA and a 1.169 WHIP over his 62 games, putting together a 3-2 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.