Mike Moustakas Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:24 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mike Moustakas -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on April 2 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Mike Moustakas At The Plate (2022)
- Moustakas hit .214 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- In 55.1% of his 78 games last season, Moustakas had a hit. He also had 11 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in six of 78 games in 2022 (7.7%), including 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Moustakas picked up an RBI in 21 games last season out 78 (26.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.1%).
- In 26 of 78 games last year (33.3%) he touched home plate, and in four of those games (5.1%) he scored two or more runs.
Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.171
|AVG
|.248
|.293
|OBP
|.296
|.261
|SLG
|.411
|6
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|16
|42/16
|K/BB
|33/8
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|40
|16 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (67.5%)
|3 (7.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (20.0%)
|12 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (35.0%)
|2 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (10.0%)
|8 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (32.5%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
- Lugo gets the call to start for the Padres, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 9, the 33-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the San Diego Padres.
- Last season he finished with a 3.60 ERA and a 1.169 WHIP over his 62 games, putting together a 3-2 record.
