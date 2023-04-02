The Denver Nuggets (51-26) take on the Golden State Warriors (41-37) as just 2.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and NBCS-BA. The matchup has an over/under set at 233.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV, ALT, and NBCS-BA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -2.5 233.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

In 31 of 77 games this season, Denver and its opponents have scored more than 233.5 points.

The average total in Denver's matchups this year is 228.5, 5.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Nuggets have put together a 42-35-0 record against the spread.

This season, Denver has won 43 out of the 59 games, or 72.9%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Denver has won 41 of its 55 games, or 74.5%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Nuggets vs Warriors Total Facts Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 31 40.3% 116.1 234.4 112.4 230 230.0 Warriors 42 53.8% 118.3 234.4 117.6 230 233.4

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets are 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their past 10 games.

Three of Nuggets' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

Denver has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 23 times in 39 opportunities at home, and it has covered 19 times in 38 opportunities on the road.

The Nuggets record just 1.5 fewer points per game (116.1) than the Warriors allow (117.6).

Denver is 29-11 against the spread and 36-4 overall when scoring more than 117.6 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Nuggets and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 42-35 29-26 36-41 Warriors 36-42 9-11 43-35

Nuggets vs. Warriors Point Insights

Scoring Insights Nuggets Warriors 116.1 Points Scored (PG) 118.3 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 29-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 30-28 36-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 35-23 112.4 Points Allowed (PG) 117.6 9 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 35-20 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-11 43-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 31-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.