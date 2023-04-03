Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:28 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Harold Castro and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Michael Grove) at 10:10 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Harold Castro At The Plate (2022)
- Castro hit .271 with 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks.
- In 71 of 120 games last year (59.2%) Castro got at least one hit, and in 27 of those contests (22.5%) he picked up two or more.
- He homered in 5.0% of his games last year (six of 120), and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23.3% of his games a season ago (28 of 120), Castro picked up an RBI. In 14 of those games (11.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in three contests.
- He scored in 31 of 120 games last year, with multiple runs in six of those games.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|59
|.295
|AVG
|.249
|.321
|OBP
|.283
|.396
|SLG
|.366
|16
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|26
|34/7
|K/BB
|45/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|60
|38 (63.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|33 (55.0%)
|15 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (20.0%)
|19 (31.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (20.0%)
|2 (3.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (6.7%)
|13 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (25.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers had the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
- Dodgers pitchers combined to surrender 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Grove will start for the Dodgers, his first this season.
- The 26-year-old righty started and threw five innings when he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Colorado Rockies.
- In his seven appearances last season he finished with a 4.60 ERA and a 1.432 WHIP, putting together a 1-0 record.
