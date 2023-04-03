After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Michael Grove) at 10:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jurickson Profar At The Plate (2022)

Profar had an on-base percentage of .331 while batting .243.

Profar had a hit 103 times last year in 164 games (62.8%), including 37 multi-hit games (22.6%).

He homered in 16 games a year ago (out of 164 opportunities, 9.8%), leaving the ballpark in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Profar picked up an RBI in 41 of 164 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 15 of them. He drove in three or more runs in six games.

He crossed home plate in 69 of his 164 games a year ago (42.1%), with more than one run scored 16 times (9.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 77 GP 73 .251 AVG .236 .345 OBP .318 .419 SLG .365 27 XBH 26 9 HR 6 27 RBI 31 46/38 K/BB 57/35 2 SB 3 Home Away 81 GP 83 47 (58.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 56 (67.5%) 18 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (22.9%) 33 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (43.4%) 9 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (8.4%) 17 (21.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 24 (28.9%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)