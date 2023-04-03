Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies on Monday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET.

Sign up for fuboTV to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies hit 149 homers last season, which ranked 22nd in the league.

The Rockies were 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .397 last season.

Colorado had a team batting average of .254 last season, which ranked sixth among MLB teams.

Colorado scored the 15th-most runs in the majors last season with 698 (4.3 per game).

The Rockies had an on-base percentage of .315 last season, which ranked 13th in the majors.

Colorado struck out just 7.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranked 29th in MLB last season.

The Rockies had the 30th-ranked ERA (5.08) in the majors last season.

Colorado had a combined WHIP of 1.443 as a pitching staff, which was second-worst in baseball last season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send out Ryan Feltner for his first start of the season.

The last time the righty took the mound was on Wednesday, Oct. 5 last season, when he pitched six innings in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Padres W 7-2 Away German Márquez Blake Snell 3/31/2023 Padres W 4-1 Away Kyle Freeland Nick Martínez 4/1/2023 Padres L 8-4 Away José Ureña Michael Wacha 4/2/2023 Padres L 3-1 Away Austin Gomber Seth Lugo 4/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Ryan Feltner Michael Grove 4/4/2023 Dodgers - Away German Márquez Julio Urías 4/6/2023 Nationals - Home Kyle Freeland Josiah Gray 4/7/2023 Nationals - Home José Ureña MacKenzie Gore 4/8/2023 Nationals - Home Austin Gomber Trevor Williams 4/9/2023 Nationals - Home Ryan Feltner Chad Kuhl

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.