Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:24 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Padres.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate (2022)
- McMahon hit .246 with 23 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 60 walks.
- McMahon had a base hit in 89 of 153 games last year (58.2%), with more than one hit in 36 of them (23.5%).
- He homered in 12.4% of his games last year (19 of 153), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- McMahon drove in a run in 45 of 153 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 14 of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.
- He scored in 37.3% of his games last season (57 of 153), with more than one run on 10 occasions (6.5%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|68
|.263
|AVG
|.227
|.345
|OBP
|.306
|.482
|SLG
|.339
|30
|XBH
|16
|14
|HR
|6
|43
|RBI
|24
|68/33
|K/BB
|90/27
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|75
|48 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|41 (54.7%)
|22 (28.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (18.7%)
|38 (48.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (25.3%)
|13 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (8.0%)
|29 (37.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (21.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA led all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers surrendered the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- Grove will start for the Dodgers, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings in his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Colorado Rockies.
- Last season he finished with a 4.60 ERA and a 1.432 WHIP over his seven games, putting together a 1-0 record.
