How to Watch UConn vs. San Diego State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament National Championship
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:16 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The national champion will be crowned when the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (30-8) and the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (32-6) meet in the NCAA Tournament National Championship. The matchup is set for Monday at NRG Stadium at 9:20 PM, airing on CBS.
UConn vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- TV: CBS
UConn Stats Insights
- The Huskies are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Aztecs allow to opponents.
- UConn is 20-4 when it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aztecs sit at 79th.
- The Huskies put up 15.5 more points per game (78.6) than the Aztecs allow (63.1).
- When UConn puts up more than 63.1 points, it is 24-5.
San Diego State Stats Insights
- The Aztecs' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
- San Diego State is 19-5 when it shoots better than 40.1% from the field.
- The Huskies are the rebounding team in the nation, the Aztecs rank 90th.
- The Aztecs' 71.5 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 64.3 the Huskies give up to opponents.
- When San Diego State gives up fewer than 78.6 points, it is 24-5.
UConn Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, UConn is averaging 13.2 more points per game (83.3) than it is in road games (70.1).
- Defensively the Huskies have played better in home games this year, allowing 63.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 in away games.
- In terms of three-point shooting, UConn has performed better in home games this year, averaging 9.1 treys per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage in road games.
San Diego State Home & Away Comparison
- At home San Diego State is scoring 75.4 points per game, 6.5 more than it is averaging on the road (68.9).
- In 2022-23 the Aztecs are allowing 5.2 fewer points per game at home (60.4) than on the road (65.6).
- At home, San Diego State drains 8.2 3-pointers per game, 0.7 more than it averages away (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (37.4%) than on the road (38.7%).
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/23/2023
|Arkansas
|W 88-65
|T-Mobile Arena
|3/25/2023
|Gonzaga
|W 82-54
|T-Mobile Arena
|4/1/2023
|Miami (FL)
|W 72-59
|NRG Stadium
|4/3/2023
|San Diego State
|-
|NRG Stadium
San Diego State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/24/2023
|Alabama
|W 71-64
|KFC Yum! Center
|3/26/2023
|Creighton
|W 57-56
|KFC Yum! Center
|4/1/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|W 72-71
|NRG Stadium
|4/3/2023
|UConn
|-
|NRG Stadium
