Alan Trejo -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, on April 4 at 10:10 PM ET.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alan Trejo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alan Trejo At The Plate (2022)

  • Trejo hit .271 with six doubles, four home runs and five walks.
  • Trejo picked up a hit in 65.7% of his games last season (23 of 35), with at least two hits in eight of those contests (22.9%).
  • He hit a home run in four of 35 games in 2022 (11.4%), including 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Trejo picked up an RBI in 12 of 35 games last season (34.3%), including four occasions when he drove in multiple runs (11.4%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He scored 15 times last year in 35 games (42.9%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
18 GP 16
.309 AVG .220
.347 OBP .264
.441 SLG .400
5 XBH 5
2 HR 2
11 RBI 6
15/3 K/BB 16/2
0 SB 1
Home Away
18 GP 17
13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%)
7 (38.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.9%)
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%)
7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Dodgers had the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
  • Dodgers pitchers combined to surrender 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Dodgers are sending Urias (1-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (3.00), 13th in WHIP (.667), and 38th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.