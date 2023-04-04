Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Charlie Blackmon -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the hill, on April 4 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate (2022)
- Blackmon hit .264 with 22 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks.
- Blackmon had a hit 95 times last year in 135 games (70.4%), including 33 multi-hit games (24.4%).
- He homered in 15 games a year ago (out of 135 opportunities, 11.1%), going deep in 2.8% of his trips to home plate.
- Blackmon picked up an RBI in 41.5% of his 135 games last year, with more than one RBI in 13.3% of those contests (18). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- He scored in 48 of 135 games last year, with multiple runs in 12 of those games.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|64
|.284
|AVG
|.241
|.343
|OBP
|.291
|.456
|SLG
|.376
|27
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|7
|42
|RBI
|36
|54/22
|K/BB
|55/14
|0
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|65
|55 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (61.5%)
|18 (25.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|15 (23.1%)
|32 (45.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (24.6%)
|9 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (9.2%)
|31 (44.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (38.5%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA led all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combined to give up 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Urias (1-0) makes the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (3.00), 13th in WHIP (.667), and 38th in K/9 (9).
