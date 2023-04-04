The Denver Nuggets (52-26) square off against the Houston Rockets (19-60) as 9-point favorites on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SportsNet SW and ALT2.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW and ALT2
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Toyota Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Nuggets 120 - Rockets 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Rockets

  • Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 9)
  • Pick OU: Under (230)
  • The Nuggets have a 42-34-2 ATS record this season compared to the 30-45-4 mark from the Rockets.
  • As a 9-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Denver is 10-10-1 against the spread compared to the 9-23-2 ATS record Houston puts up as a 9-point underdog.
  • Houston and its opponents have gone over the over/under 50.6% of the time this season (40 out of 79). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (35 out of 78).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 43-16, while the Rockets are 16-58 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Nuggets Performance Insights

  • With 116.1 points per game on offense, Denver ranks 10th in the NBA. Defensively, it gives up 112.4 points per contest, which ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Nuggets have been piling up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 29 dimes per contest.
  • The Nuggets are making 11.9 three-pointers per game this year (16th-ranked in NBA), and they have a 38.3% three-point percentage (second-best).
  • Of the shots attempted by Denver in 2022-23, 64% of them have been two-pointers (72.8% of the team's made baskets) and 36% have been three-pointers (27.2%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.