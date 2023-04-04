The Denver Nuggets (52-26) square off against the Houston Rockets (19-60) as 9-point favorites on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SportsNet SW and ALT2.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW and ALT2

SportsNet SW and ALT2 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 120 - Rockets 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 9)

Nuggets (- 9) Pick OU: Under (230)



The Nuggets have a 42-34-2 ATS record this season compared to the 30-45-4 mark from the Rockets.

As a 9-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Denver is 10-10-1 against the spread compared to the 9-23-2 ATS record Houston puts up as a 9-point underdog.

Houston and its opponents have gone over the over/under 50.6% of the time this season (40 out of 79). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (35 out of 78).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 43-16, while the Rockets are 16-58 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Nuggets Performance Insights

With 116.1 points per game on offense, Denver ranks 10th in the NBA. Defensively, it gives up 112.4 points per contest, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Nuggets have been piling up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 29 dimes per contest.

The Nuggets are making 11.9 three-pointers per game this year (16th-ranked in NBA), and they have a 38.3% three-point percentage (second-best).

Of the shots attempted by Denver in 2022-23, 64% of them have been two-pointers (72.8% of the team's made baskets) and 36% have been three-pointers (27.2%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.