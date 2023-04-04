When the (2-2) square off against the (2-2) at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, April 4 at 10:10 PM ET, Julio Urias will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 6).

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -275 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +220 moneyline odds. The contest's total is set at 7.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (1-0, 3.00 ERA) vs German Marquez - COL (1-0, 3.00 ERA)

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers entered a game as favorites 160 times last season and won 111, or 69.4%, of those games.

The Dodgers had a record of 17-10, a 63% win rate, when they were favored by -275 or more by bookmakers last season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 73.3% chance to win.

The Dodgers hit 106 home runs at home last season (1.3 per game).

Los Angeles had a .454 slugging percentage and averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Rockies were chosen as underdogs in 134 games last year and walked away with the win 52 times (38.8%) in those games.

Last year, the Rockies won six of 17 games when listed as at least +220 on the moneyline.

Colorado averaged 0.6 homers per game when playing away from home last season (51 total in road contests).

The Rockies averaged 2.4 extra-base hits per game while slugging .336 away from home.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+270) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+260) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+300) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+375)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +30000 28th 5th Win NL West +15000 - 5th

