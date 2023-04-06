Avalanche vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:46 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche (46-24-6) will aim to continue a seven-game road win streak when they square off against the San Jose Sharks (22-39-16) on Thursday, April 6 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ALT.
Avalanche vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ALT
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-230)
|Sharks (+195)
|-
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have won 61.8% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (34-21).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -230 or shorter, Colorado has a 13-3 record (winning 81.2% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Avalanche a 69.7% chance to win.
Avalanche vs. Sharks Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Sharks Total (Rank)
|250 (16th)
|Goals
|225 (24th)
|207 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|289 (30th)
|60 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|39 (26th)
|49 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|39 (3rd)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Colorado went over five times.
- In their past 10 games, the Avalanche's goals per game average is 1.3 higher than their season-long average.
- The Avalanche are ranked 16th in the league with 250 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.
- The Avalanche have given up the fourth-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 207 (2.7 per game).
- With a +43 goal differential, they're ranked eighth-best in the league.
