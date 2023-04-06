Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Charlie Blackmon (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon leads Colorado with an OBP of .391 this season while batting .333 with zero walks and four runs scored.
- He ranks 46th in batting average, 57th in on base percentage, and 50th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.
- In four of six games this season (66.7%), Blackmon has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Blackmon has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In three of six games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 6.5 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.67).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 13 total home runs at a rate of 2.2 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Gray (0-1) gets the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
