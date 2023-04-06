Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Josiah Gray) at 4:10 PM ET on Thursday.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Dodgers.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate (2022)
- Montero hit .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.
- In 56.6% of his 53 games last season, Montero had a hit. He also had 11 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He took the pitcher deep in 9.4% of his games last season (53 in all), going deep in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 13 of 53 games last season (24.5%), Montero picked up an RBI, and four of those games (7.5%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
- He came around to score in 34.0% of his games last season (18 of 53), with more than one run on three occasions (5.7%).
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|.277
|AVG
|.194
|.326
|OBP
|.219
|.530
|SLG
|.333
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|7
|26/6
|K/BB
|34/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|30
|16 (69.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (46.7%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (13.3%)
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (20.0%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.3%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (20.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in the big leagues.
- The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.01).
- Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
- Gray (0-1) gets the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
