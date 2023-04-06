After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Josiah Gray) at 4:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .417, fueled by two extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 102nd in the league in slugging.

Bryant enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .263.

Bryant has gotten a hit in all six games this year, with more than one hit once.

He has not gone deep in his six games this year.

Bryant has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored in four of six games so far this season.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

