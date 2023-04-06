Ryan McMahon -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on April 6 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has three doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .182.

In four of six games this year, McMahon got a hit, but only one each time.

He has gone deep in one of six games, and in 4% of his plate appearances.

McMahon has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings