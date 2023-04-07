On Friday, C.J. Cron (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Coors Field

MacKenzie Gore

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron leads Colorado with seven hits, batting .259 this season with five extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 104th, his on-base percentage ranks 117th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.

This season, Cron has posted at least one hit in three of seven games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in two of seven games played this year, and in 10.3% of his plate appearances.

In two games this year, Cron has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

