Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:23 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is hitting .292 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
- Blackmon has gotten a hit in four of seven games this year (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of seven games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- Blackmon has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least once three times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective seven strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.08).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (13 total, 1.9 per game).
- Gore (1-0) gets the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
