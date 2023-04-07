Elias Diaz -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on April 7 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .182 with two doubles and two walks.

Diaz has a base hit in four of seven games played this season (57.1%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has not homered in his seven games this year.

Diaz has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored in one of seven games.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

