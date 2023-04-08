C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:23 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Trevor Williams) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron leads Colorado with eight hits, batting .258 this season with five extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 109th, his on-base percentage ranks 138th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- Cron has gotten a hit in four of eight games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- In eight games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In two games this season, Cron has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.07).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 14 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Williams (0-1) makes the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.
- In his last time out on Monday, the righty threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
