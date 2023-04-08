On Saturday, Elehuris Montero (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is batting .321 with a double and a home run.

Montero has picked up a hit in five of seven games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Montero has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored in three of seven games so far this season.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

