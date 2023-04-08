On Saturday, Elehuris Montero (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  Stadium: Coors Field
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

  • Montero is batting .321 with a double and a home run.
  • Montero has picked up a hit in five of seven games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Montero has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored in three of seven games so far this season.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 5
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 5.07 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, 1.8 per game).
  • The Nationals will look to Williams (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • His last appearance was on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
