The Denver Nuggets (52-28) are 7-point favorites as they attempt to end a three-game road slide when they visit the Utah Jazz (36-44) on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The matchup airs at 3:30 PM ET on SportsNet RM and ALT.

Nuggets vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and ALT

SportsNet RM and ALT

Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Vivint Arena

Nuggets vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 117 - Jazz 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 7)

Jazz (+ 7) Pick OU: Over (226)



The Jazz (45-35-0 ATS) have covered the spread 53.8% of the time, 2.4% more often than the Nuggets (43-35-2) this season.

As a 7-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Utah is 15-4 against the spread compared to the 13-13-1 ATS record Denver racks up as a 7-point favorite.

Utah and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 57.5% of the time this season (46 out of 80). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (36 out of 80).

The Nuggets have a .717 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-17) this season, better than the .400 winning percentage for the Jazz as a moneyline underdog (18-27).

Nuggets Performance Insights

Offensively, Denver is scoring 115.9 points per game (11th-ranked in league). It is allowing 112.6 points per contest at the other end (10th-ranked).

The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 dimes per contest.

The Nuggets are draining 11.8 treys per game this season (18th-ranked in NBA), and they have a 38.1% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

This year, Denver has taken 64.1% two-pointers, accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets. It has shot 35.9% three-pointers (27.1% of the team's baskets).

