Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals face the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at Coors Field. Austin Gomber will start for Colorado, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 18th in MLB action with seven total home runs.

Colorado is 17th in MLB, slugging .387.

The Rockies rank 17th in the majors with a .248 batting average.

Colorado ranks 21st in runs scored with 28 (3.5 per game).

The Rockies rank 24th in MLB with a .296 on-base percentage.

The Rockies' 9.6 strikeouts per game are the third-most in MLB.

Colorado's pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Colorado has a 5.29 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rockies average MLB's 22nd-ranked WHIP (1.471).

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Gomber (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.

The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 4/2/2023 Padres L 3-1 Away Austin Gomber Seth Lugo 4/3/2023 Dodgers L 13-4 Away Ryan Feltner Michael Grove 4/4/2023 Dodgers L 5-2 Away German Márquez Julio Urías 4/6/2023 Nationals W 1-0 Home Kyle Freeland Josiah Gray 4/7/2023 Nationals L 10-5 Home José Ureña MacKenzie Gore 4/8/2023 Nationals - Home Austin Gomber Trevor Williams 4/9/2023 Nationals - Home Ryan Feltner Chad Kuhl 4/10/2023 Cardinals - Home German Márquez Steven Matz 4/11/2023 Cardinals - Home Kyle Freeland Miles Mikolas 4/12/2023 Cardinals - Home José Ureña Jack Flaherty 4/14/2023 Mariners - Away Austin Gomber Marco Gonzales

