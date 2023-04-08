Sahith Theegala will compete from April 6 - 9 in the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, taking on a par-72, 7,545-yard course.

Looking to wager on Theegala at the Masters Tournament this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sahith Theegala Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Theegala has shot below par on 11 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score six times in his last 20 rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Theegala has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

In his past five events, Theegala has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

In his past five events, Theegala has finished within five shots of the leader two times and with a better-than-average score three times.

Theegala has made the cut 11 times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 31 -6 279 0 25 5 7 $5.6M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,545 yards, 251 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Augusta National Golf Club has had an average tournament score of +1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Theegala has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,326 yards, 219 yards shorter than the 7,545-yard Augusta National Golf Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the +1 average at this course.

Theegala's Last Time Out

Theegala finished in the 44th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship ranked in the 50th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.11).

On the 16 par-5 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, Theegala shot better than just 1% of the field (averaging 5.19 strokes).

Theegala carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Theegala recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.7).

Theegala's nine birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship were more than the tournament average (5.1).

At that most recent outing, Theegala's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 11 times (compared to the field's better average, 7.1).

Theegala finished THE PLAYERS Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.1), with three on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Theegala fell short compared to the field average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording four.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Theegala Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.