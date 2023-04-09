Celtics vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 5:54 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics (56-25) are 6.5-point favorites as they look to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (41-40) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at TD Garden. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE.
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 121 - Hawks 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 6.5)
- The Celtics' .531 ATS win percentage (43-35-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .432 mark (35-44-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- When the spread is set as 6.5 or more this season, Boston (19-23-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (44.2%) than Atlanta (3-2) does as the underdog (60%).
- Boston's games have gone over the total 51.9% of the time this season (42 out of 81), less often than Atlanta's games have (45 out of 81).
- The Celtics have a .712 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (52-21) this season, better than the .364 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (12-21).
Celtics Performance Insights
- Things are clicking for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and allowing 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).
- The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.6 dimes per contest.
- The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by sinking 15.9 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.5%.
- Of the shots taken by Boston in 2022-23, 52.2% of them have been two-pointers (62.3% of the team's made baskets) and 47.8% have been from beyond the arc (37.7%).
Hawks Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Atlanta is second-best in the league offensively (118.5 points scored per game) and ranked 25th on defense (118.1 points conceded).
- This season the Hawks are ranked 18th in the NBA in assists at 25 per game.
- Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 24th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.8). They are 21st in 3-point percentage at 35.3%.
- Atlanta attempts 33% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 24.1% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 67% of its shots, with 75.9% of its makes coming from there.
